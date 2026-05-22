SpaceX Starship Flight 12 Good Launch and Simulated Landings

The twelfth flight test of Starship is preparing to launch Friday, May 22. The 90-minute launch window will open at 5:30 p.m. CT. Yesterdays, attempt was cancelled because the launch tower had a pin that did not retract.

A live webcast of the flight test will begin about 45 minutes before liftoff, which you can watch here and on X @SpaceX. As is the case with all developmental testing, the schedule is dynamic and likely to change, so be sure to check in here and stay tuned to our X account for updates.

The upcoming flight will debut the next generation Starship and Super Heavy vehicles, powered by the next evolution of the Raptor engine and launching from a newly designed pad at Starbase.

Read about the upgrades debuting on Starship, Super Heavy, Raptor, and the launch pad on Flight 12.

The flight test’s primary goal will be to demonstrate each of these new pieces in the flight environment for the first time, with each element of the Starship architecture featuring significant redesigns to enable full and rapid reuse that incorporate learnings from years of development and test.