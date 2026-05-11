SpaceX Starship Flight 12 Successful Wet Rehearsal

SpaceX has its second attempt to conduct a Wet Dress Rehearsal (WDR) for the Flight 12 full stack vehicle (Booster 19 and Ship 39) today.
The Wet dress rehearsal was good.
Launch rehearsal complete. During a flight-like countdown, more than 5,000 metric tonnes (11+ million pounds) of propellant were loaded on the fully stacked Starship and Super Heavy V3 vehicles for the first time pic.twitter.com/e9oZlzc0yz
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 11, 2026
First full stack of Starship V3 pic.twitter.com/l2s7U7ndCs
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 9, 2026
Starship and Super Heavy V3 together at the Starbase launch pad for the first time pic.twitter.com/YGs81Ud5xB
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 9, 2026
Four days ago they had a static fire of the booster.
Full duration and full thrust 33-engine static fire with Super Heavy V3 pic.twitter.com/vUJTqoHEZy
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 7, 2026
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