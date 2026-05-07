SpaceX V3 Booster Has a Full Static Fire And Is On Track for a May 15 Launch

Full duration and full thrust 33-engine static fire with Super Heavy V3. This means the updated deluge system is working properly. Most current launch trackers (Next Spaceflight, Spaceflight Now) now list NET May 15, 2026 (around 5:30 p.m. CDT window), with the May 12 date having slipped a bit as expected after recent prep.
Full duration and full thrust 33-engine static fire with Super Heavy V3 pic.twitter.com/vUJTqoHEZy
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 7, 2026
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