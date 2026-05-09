SpaceXAI has launched a multi-billion dollar business that will let them make $100 billion in 2027 and trillions by 2030.
Huge sustainable profits that will be many multiples of Amazon and Coreweave.
XAI renting 300MW to 445 MW of colossus 1 data center.
Dedicated AI data centers rent for ~2 to 2.4 X the cost to build. This would be $8-16B/year.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
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1 thought on “SpaceXAI Launches HUGELY Profitable New AI Business”
Honestly I doubt those claims. Looking at the whole picture, with electricity and other costs looks like 2 – 7 years of renting to become profitable.