SpaceXAI Launches HUGELY Profitable New AI Business

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SpaceXAI has launched a multi-billion dollar business that will let them make $100 billion in 2027 and trillions by 2030.

Huge sustainable profits that will be many multiples of Amazon and Coreweave.

XAI renting 300MW to 445 MW of colossus 1 data center.
Dedicated AI data centers rent for ~2 to 2.4 X the cost to build. This would be $8-16B/year.

1 thought on “SpaceXAI Launches HUGELY Profitable New AI Business”

  1. Honestly I doubt those claims. Looking at the whole picture, with electricity and other costs looks like 2 – 7 years of renting to become profitable.

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