SpaceXAI Launches HUGELY Profitable New AI Business

SpaceXAI has launched a multi-billion dollar business that will let them make $100 billion in 2027 and trillions by 2030.

Huge sustainable profits that will be many multiples of Amazon and Coreweave.

XAI renting 300MW to 445 MW of colossus 1 data center.

Dedicated AI data centers rent for ~2 to 2.4 X the cost to build. This would be $8-16B/year.