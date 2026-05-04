Tesla Adding Unsupervised Robotaxi in Texas to Reach and Undercounted 33 With 100s Parked and Ready

Tesla has added another 7 unsupervised robotaxi in Austin, Dallas and Houston. There are hundreds parked and ready to be added. This is likely an undercount because the crowdsourcwed robotaxitracker.com miss over half of the supervised vehicles for Tesla and Waymo.

Just getting Dallas and Houston to the Austin level with population and other adjustments would be about 100 total and getting all supervised and unsupervised. There are about hundred Model Y with robotaxi logos on them parked and ready in Dallas and Houston. There are hundreds of available cybercabs as well.

Tesla Robotaxicharges about half of what Waymo is charging for rides ($6.15 vs $13.93).

Over 10 billion miles driven on FSD Supervisedhttps://t.co/AaKZlWvuTR pic.twitter.com/SGTnt1xE2J — Tesla (@Tesla) May 3, 2026