The bear cases against Tesla are being defused and destroyed.
Profit Margin Back Over 20% and Increasing.
Car sales increasing in China and Europe.
Car exports from China increasing.
More margin from FSD.
FSD TAM will double in Q3.
500,000+ quarterly car sales can finally happen.
Robotaxi unsupervised making steady progress.
Tesla Semi mass production started.
Cybercab in S curve of production.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Tesla Bear Cases are Getting Shredded”
Mr. Musk is extremely successful. He know how to run companies and they dont have massive amount of debt. Tesla has good financials, SpaceX has good financials. He tried to fix Usa, but neither side had the will to stop debt slavery and balance budget. X is great, because it gives people freedom. Some may not like it, but censorship is bad. The thing is people start abusing power to censor the other side. I would like to see a bit faster progress and too bad they did not spend more time on next gen model 3 and model y.