Tesla now has at least 38 unsupervised robotaxi. Austin is up to 27 unsupervised, which is over half of the 53 robotaxi. The count from robotaxitracker is likely only 70% or less of the actual based upon how many Waymo vehicles have been confirmed out of 200 expected vehicles.
Tesla FSD 14.3.2 is rolling out wide. I have gotten an update on my Tesla.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.