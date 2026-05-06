Tesla Now Has At Least 38 Unsupervised Robotaxi

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Tesla now has at least 38 unsupervised robotaxi. Austin is up to 27 unsupervised, which is over half of the 53 robotaxi. The count from robotaxitracker is likely only 70% or less of the actual based upon how many Waymo vehicles have been confirmed out of 200 expected vehicles.

Tesla FSD 14.3.2 is rolling out wide. I have gotten an update on my Tesla.

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