The CISO Whisperer’s Watch List For The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2026

New York, USA, May 28th, 2026, CyberNewswire

TVC Analyst Group has released its list of twelve cybersecurity companies identified for their activity and positioning ahead of the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2026, where participating vendors are expected to present product updates, strategic initiatives, and technology developments.

The annual Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, scheduled for June 1–3, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, is a widely attended industry event for chief information security officers (CISOs), risk leaders, and enterprise security teams. The event serves as a forum for organizations to evaluate approaches to addressing expanding attack surfaces, AI-driven threats, workforce constraints, and operational efficiency requirements.

In advance of the summit, TVC Analyst Group’s watch list highlights companies operating across security operations, exposure management, identity, compliance, and application security. The selected firms reflect broader industry shifts toward automation, continuous validation, and AI-driven security operations at enterprise scale.

What’s driving the shift

Organizations are no longer satisfied with tools that merely surface risk. They want platforms that can validate, prioritize, and act, autonomously, continuously, and without grinding business operations to a halt. AI is both the accelerant and the antidote: it’s expanding the threat landscape faster than most teams can keep up, while simultaneously offering the automation muscle security functions have long needed.

Against that backdrop, here are twelve cybersecurity companies drawing attention heading into the Summit, each staking out ground at the intersection of AI, automation, and operational resilience.

12 Cybersecurity Companies To Watch At Gartner SRM Summit 2026

Reclaim Security is positioning itself around a challenge many enterprises continue to struggle with: remediation. While many security tools identify exposures, Reclaim focuses on operationalizing fixes through its AI Security Engineer and PIPE engine, which predicts productivity impact before changes are deployed. The company emphasizes business-aware remediation designed to avoid workflow disruption while reducing exposure at scale. As organizations increasingly adopt Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) programs, platforms that can bridge detection and measurable remediation may attract growing attention. Daylight Security is advancing what it calls Managed Agentic Security Services (MASS), combining AI-native operations with experienced threat hunters and incident responders. The company’s model moves beyond traditional MDR by integrating identity and business context directly into investigations and response workflows. Rather than relying solely on AI or human analysts, Daylight combines both to continuously refine detections and operational knowledge. That hybrid approach reflects a broader industry trend toward collaborative security operations between autonomous systems and expert practitioners. CyCognito continues to focus on external exposure management with an emphasis on seedless discovery. The platform continuously identifies internet-facing assets, APIs, cloud resources, and third-party exposures without requiring predefined asset inventories. CyCognito also layers business context onto technical findings, helping organizations prioritize the most critical risks instead of drowning in alert volume. As attack surfaces continue expanding across subsidiaries, vendors, and cloud environments, automated discovery and validation capabilities are becoming increasingly important. Mate is positioning itself as a re-architecture of the modern Security Operations Center through its Continuous Detection/Continuous Response (CD/CR) model. Built on a proprietary Security Context Graph, the platform creates a customer-specific “security brain” that allows AI agents to operate with full environmental understanding across detection, triage, investigation, response, and threat hunting. Rather than relying on static rules or fragmented data pipelines, Mate continuously refines its context layer so each new alert strengthens the system’s intelligence. In a landscape where traditional SOC models are struggling under data scale and alert fatigue, Mate is betting on context-native AI agents as the foundation for faster, more adaptive security operations. Darktrace remains one of the most recognizable AI-native cybersecurity vendors in the market. The company’s platform focuses on detecting and responding to novel threats by learning the behavioral patterns unique to each organization. Darktrace has also increasingly positioned itself around securing AI environments while defending enterprises from AI-driven attacks. With enterprises seeking proactive resilience rather than reactive detection alone, behavioral AI platforms continue to play a prominent role in cybersecurity conversations. Twine Security is bringing AI digital employees into identity and access management operations. Its AI employee, Alex, is designed to autonomously handle repetitive IAM processes ranging from entitlement reviews to application onboarding and remediation tasks. The company positions this as a shift away from fragmented automation toward proactive, self-healing execution. As IAM complexity continues to grow across cloud and SaaS ecosystems, organizations are increasingly exploring ways to reduce operational burden without sacrificing governance. Checkmarx is focusing on agentic application security as software development becomes increasingly AI-assisted. The Checkmarx One platform integrates security directly into developer workflows while using autonomous agents to identify and remediate vulnerabilities across the software lifecycle. The company is also emphasizing prevention-first security for AI-generated code and modern application environments. As development velocity accelerates, organizations are placing greater importance on embedding security earlier and more seamlessly into engineering processes. Persona is addressing workforce identity verification at a time when AI-driven impersonation and social engineering attacks are becoming more sophisticated. Its platform combines liveness detection, behavioral analysis, and selfie-to-ID matching to strengthen trust during onboarding, password resets, and account recovery. Persona also integrates into existing IAM ecosystems rather than requiring organizations to rebuild access control infrastructure. Workforce identity verification is becoming increasingly relevant as enterprises face growing risks tied to remote work and AI-generated fraud. Zero Networks is concentrating on automated microsegmentation and lateral movement prevention. The company’s platform applies identity-driven segmentation across users, devices, workloads, and AI agents to contain attacks before they spread. Its approach reflects growing industry concern over ransomware and credential abuse, particularly in hybrid enterprise environments. As organizations continue adopting zero trust architectures, automated containment strategies are becoming a larger part of resilience planning. Coverbase is applying AI to third-party risk management by continuously validating vendor evidence against customer-defined controls. Rather than relying heavily on questionnaires and manual review cycles, the platform emphasizes live posture visibility and continuous monitoring. The company positions itself as infrastructure for vendor risk operations instead of a traditional workflow layer. With supply chain risk remaining a persistent enterprise concern, automated and evidence-based vendor assessments are gaining traction. Drata continues expanding beyond compliance automation into broader trust management and enterprise governance. Its platform uses AI-powered automation to manage controls, evidence collection, third-party risk, and security questionnaires from a unified environment. Drata is also leaning into agentic AI capabilities that automate repetitive governance and compliance workflows. As organizations manage increasing regulatory complexity, continuous assurance models are replacing periodic compliance exercises. Torq is building an AI SOC platform centered on autonomous triage, investigation, and remediation. The company’s platform uses agentic AI to enrich events, investigate threats, and orchestrate containment actions while integrating with existing security stacks. Torq positions its natural language-driven AI capabilities as a way to reduce alert fatigue and accelerate response times for overstretched SecOps teams. As organizations continue grappling with staffing shortages and rising alert volumes, AI-assisted SOC operations remain a major area of industry focus.

The thread connecting all twelve is less about any single product category and more about a broader architectural shift. Security platforms are being rebuilt around context, continuity, and autonomy, not just detection. As enterprises head into Summit season, the vendors earning attention are the ones making that shift real.

The Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit takes place June 1–3, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center, National Harbor, Maryland.

About TVC Analyst Group

TVC Analyst Group is a data-driven research firm focused on delivering in-depth analysis, rankings, and insights across the global venture capital and startup ecosystem. Leveraging proprietary data models and market intelligence, TVC provides investors, founders, and limited partners with transparent, performance-based evaluations of venture firms, emerging technologies, and high-growth companies. Through its reports, rankings, and editorial coverage, TVC Analyst Group aims to bring greater accountability, clarity, and actionable insight to private markets.

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