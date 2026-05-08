The US government has released some of the UFO files. Some really interesting ones are the three dots in a photo taken during Apollo 17.
Apollo 12 lunar photos: Multiple images flagged as anomalous, including strangely shaped objects or lights captured on film during the mission. Users call these “wild” and are posting close-ups.
“Yes. Now you can see some of them in shape. They’re very jagged, angular fragments that are tumbling,” another astronaut said.
A slightly better resolution football shaped object over Japan.
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8 thoughts on “UFO Files Show Apollo 17 and Apollo 12 Anomalies”
We won’t get anywhere new with this unless (I think until, but that’s an opinion) we get documented instances of recovered vehicles or hardware, whether it be from somehow downing a craft or finding one.
And saying, “You won’t because they aren’t here!” doesn’t count for anything. The onus in this situation is not to prove, but to disprove. Them’s the rules. I don’t make ’em.
The onus is always on the one making the positive assertion ie. “Extraterrestrials have visited Earth, and we are in position of their spacecrafts. ” The onus is on the one who makes such an assertion to show us the spacecraft.
Yeah, maybe. But i don’t think all of those craft are extraterrestrial. I think they’re ours, but I know that’s a crazy hot take. Just because there aren’t aliens to show off doesn’t mean the craft aren’t there. Those two things are mutually exclusive. It might be hard for us to wrap our minds around the possiblity that we’ve developed such technology, but that doesn’t mean any it hasn’t happened. Whether or not anyone would willingly out it to rhe public is my question.
Why do those images usually contain just tiny dot, like a grain of sand and not a clear view of the object?
I mean dirt gets on the camera sensors. Probably lots of people have a dirty camera sensor and a speck of dirt becomes an interesting object,… Then they share on Facebook how they say a mystery object (speck of dirt).
UAP vs UFO. The newer UAP captures the idea that there are aerial phenomena that people see and obtain other evidence of but we don’t know what they are. They may or may not be actual Flying Objects.
The big distinction about the scientific/rational worldview and everything else is it’s OK to admit you don’t know things. Until that came along people always had all the answers for everything and there was no need to look for anything else.
Glares and defects on the lenses.
It’s going to take much more than that to convince me that physics is completely wrong and that we have caught the attention of beings likely too far away from us to receive our radio transmissions.
What?
An alien object showing up on our backdoor in no way contradicts physics.