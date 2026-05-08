UFO Files Show Apollo 17 and Apollo 12 Anomalies

The US government has released some of the UFO files. Some really interesting ones are the three dots in a photo taken during Apollo 17.

Apollo 12 lunar photos: Multiple images flagged as anomalous, including strangely shaped objects or lights captured on film during the mission. Users call these “wild” and are posting close-ups.

“Yes. Now you can see some of them in shape. They’re very jagged, angular fragments that are tumbling,” another astronaut said.

A slightly better resolution football shaped object over Japan.

