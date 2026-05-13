Unitree Builds First Commercial Mech – Giant Human Piloted Robot – 9 Feet Tall, 500 Kilograms

The Unitree GD01 will mass produce the world’s first transforming commercial giant Mech. It was announced by Unitree Robotics on May 12, 2026. It is a civilian vehicle that a human pilot rides inside (open cockpit in the torso) and not yet a fully autonomous robot. It transforms between bipedal (upright 2-leg walking) and quadrupedal (4-leg crawling) modes for different terrain. It costs $650,000.

Unitree Unveils: GD01, A Manned Transformable Mecha, from $650,000 👏

The world's first production-ready manned mecha. It can transform. It's a civilian vehicle. It weighs ~500kg with you inside.

Please everyone be sure to use the robot in a Friendly and Safe manner. pic.twitter.com/xa6eNiRDdV — Unitree (@UnitreeRobotics) May 12, 2026

Key Specs

Weight: ~500 kg (1,102 lbs / ~1,102 pounds) including the pilot/operator.

Height: Roughly 2.7–2.8 m (about 8.9–9.2 ft) tall in bipedal mode — roughly 1.6× an average adult’s height.

Transforms in a few seconds from bipedal walking to quadruped mode. It bends over folds legs and shifts center of gravity.

Fully autonomous transformation shown in demos.

Capabilities are stable bipedal and quadruped walking.

High force output — can smash through brick/cinder block walls.

Rigid, high-strength alloy frame that stays steady under impact.

Operates as a rideable mecha with pilot controlling it from inside a cage-style cockpit.

Materials & Build

High-strength alloy skeleton. There are are reports of titanium/aluminum elements and carbon fiber elements.

Sensors & Control includes LiDAR, depth cameras, IMU, and pressure sensors for stability and navigation.

Uses Unitree’s self-developed high-torque motors.

Price: Starting at ~$650,000 USD (3.9 million RMB / approximately $574,000 depending on exchange rate).

It is entering mass production.