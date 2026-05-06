XAI Will Breakeven by Renting AI Data Center to Anthropic

XAI gets to about breakeven by renting half of their AI Data center and Anthropic can serve its models and more money and can get to a better IPO. Both get to IPO before OpenAI. Both stronger against OpenAI. OpenAI IPO is hurt. Anthropic is already at pre-IPO valuation of $1.2 trillion. SpaceX XAI will IPO first with a public S-1 maybe next week. Anthropic will be the second IPO. How viable will the OpenAI IPO be? We will not know until after the lawsuit.

SpaceX/xAI has signed an agreement with Anthropic to provide access to its Colossus 1 supercomputer. Anthropic plans to use this additional compute to directly improve capacity for Claude Pro and Claude Max subscribers. As part of this agreement, Anthropic also expressed interest in partnering to develop multiple gigawatts of orbital AI compute capacity. The compute required to train and operate the next generation of these systems is outpacing what terrestrial power, land, and cooling can deliver on the timelines that matter.

SpaceX valuation will go higher when people realize XAI is no longer a billion a month loss problem. XAI story during the roadshow will be good. There is near term rentals for roughly breakeven and longer term AI for developer business. Keep building more data center and roughly be able to breakeven or better.

Getting more Cursor revenue and margins will also help XAI-SpaceX.

SpaceX/xAI has just announced that it has signed an agreement with Anthropic to provide access to its Colossus 1 supercomputer. "Anthropic plans to use this additional compute to directly improve capacity for Claude Pro and Claude Max subscribers. As part of this agreement,… pic.twitter.com/kcOVCCWzRS — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) May 6, 2026