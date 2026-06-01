RaccoonLine Publishes Analysis of How P2P Node Networks Eliminate Single Points of Failure in VPN Infrastructure

Rome, Italy, June 1st, 2026, CyberNewswire

Following incidents where multiple commercial VPN providers pulled all servers from India overnight to avoid complying with a government data retention mandate, RaccoonLine today published an analysis of how centralized VPN infrastructure creates single points of failure and how P2P node architecture responds differently to the same pressures.

Every centralized VPN has a version of the same problem. The service depends on infrastructure controlled by one company. When that company’s servers go down, get seized, or get blocked by a government, the service stops working for all its users simultaneously. A P2P node network is built differently.

What Single Points of Failure Look Like in Practice

In 2017, Turkish authorities detained an ExpressVPN server during an investigation. The server contained no useful data, but the physical seizure temporarily disrupted service for users routing through that location. In 2022, several commercial VPN providers pulled their servers out of India entirely rather than comply with a government order requiring six-month data retention logs. Users in India lost access to those providers overnight. In multiple countries across Asia and the Middle East, governments have blocked the IP ranges of major VPN providers in bulk. A single enforcement decision removes access for all users of that service in the affected country simultaneously.

Each of these scenarios shares the same structure: a single company with identifiable, centralized infrastructure becomes the target, and action against that target affects all users at once.

How P2P Distribution Changes the Structure

A P2P node network has no central server infrastructure to target. Nodes are run by independent operators on their own internet connections, spread across many countries and ISPs. Each node is an independent participant, not part of a company’s owned infrastructure. When a node goes offline, traffic routes through other nodes. The network does not experience a service outage because no single node is load-bearing for the overall system.

A government that wants to block a decentralized VPN cannot do so by targeting a company’s server infrastructure, because there is none. The only approach is protocol-level blocking, which requires identifying the traffic as VPN traffic in the first place. For a dVPN using VLESS with obfuscation, that identification problem is what the protocol is specifically designed to resist.

Geographic Distribution and Redundancy

A commercial VPN chooses which countries to place servers in based on licensing, business relationships, and regulatory environment. When a country becomes legally hostile, the company pulls servers and users lose local exit options. A P2P node network grows wherever individual operators choose to run nodes. The distribution follows user adoption rather than corporate decisions. Nodes appear in countries where commercial VPNs have no presence because individual operators there want to participate.

What This Means for Long-Term Availability

A commercial VPN service can shut down. Companies go out of business, get acquired, change their privacy policies, or decide to exit markets under regulatory pressure. Users who depend on the service lose access when any of these happens. A P2P protocol network does not have a central operator whose business decisions determine whether it continues. As long as operators continue running nodes, the network continues functioning regardless of what happens to any company associated with it.

About RaccoonLine

RaccoonLine has no central server infrastructure that governments can seize, no fixed IP ranges that can be blocked in bulk, and no single company whose shutdown takes the network offline. Nodes run independently across many countries. The network continues operating as long as operators continue running nodes. The product includes built-in decentralized file storage and clients for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. More information is available at raccoonline.com.

Contact

CMO

German Melnik

RaccoonLine

[email protected]

