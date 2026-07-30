Minihard Thesis: Can SpaceX Turn AI Data Centers Into a Production Line?

SpaceX is building a new Minihard data center adjacent to Macrohard and Macrohardrr at the Memphis campus. It is the same 220,000 GB300s as Macrohardrr, packed into roughly 25% of the floor area. The claim is that Colossus 2’s campus ends up with the original 550k-GPU building plus two 220k-GPU buildings — close to a million GPUs — by Q1–Q2 2027.

Minihard will be the second of many standardized modular data centers.

Grid interconnect queues run 5–7 years. A shell that survives three GPU generations makes each refit ~20% cheaper and near-instant.

The strategic word in the minihard announcement is replicable. An exact topological match means the training stack tuned for 220k GB300s on 800G NICs runs unchanged on any unit. The buildings become interchangeable capacity units instead of one-off snowflakes. Minihard is the second of its type. Macrohardrr was first. Minihard will standardize and perfect.

At full lease this looks absurd with ~$22B of revenue against ~$0.7B cash cost and $2.8B of depreciation. Cash payback under 12 months.

Ranking Huge Changes by Importance

The several huge changes ranked by actual dollar value.

The instinct is to focus on capex reduction. That’s the smallest lever of the three.

Build Speed Schedule (worth ~$25B per unit)

Colossus 1 went from start to operational in ~122 days against an 18–24 month conventional estimate. Supermicro’s DCBBS modular approach has delivered GW-scale liquid-cooled capacity in 3–5 months from order.

Math on what that’s worth on a depreciating GPU assets.

Conventional build is 18 months but Minihard will be ~4 months.

14 months of revenue pulled forward at $22B/yr = ~$25.7B

AVOID ~$1.3B of carrying cost on $14B of idle capital at 8%

On a 5-year useful life, that’s ~23% more lifetime revenue from identical capex.

There is no capex optimization anywhere in the stack that comes close to this. On a fast-obsoleting asset, time-to-revenue is the economics.

Density converts saved power into sellable capacity (worth ~$3B/yr)

Moving PUE from 1.30 to 1.15 on a 400 MW IT load frees ~60 MW.

Two ways to value this.

As a cost saving is ~525 GWh/yr × $0.05 = ~$26M/yr. Trivial.

As unlocked capacity, then 60 MW ÷ 130 kW/rack = ~462 racks = ~33,000 more GPUs = ~$3.3B/yr of leasable revenue.

The second number is 125× the first. That is the single most under-appreciated line in this analysis. When power — not land, not capital, not chips — is the binding constraint, efficiency gains are not cost savings. They are revenue expansions. And in Memphis, power is the binding constraint.

The optics-to-copper argument works the same way. A 220k-GPU non-blocking three-tier fabric runs ~600k links which is 1.2M port ends. Shifting even 20% from optical transceivers ($1,500–3,000 and 15–20W per port) to passive/active copper.

~$540M of capex avoided (~4% of total)

~4.2 MW of transceiver heat eliminated, which recursively frees more IT headroom

Standardization protects utilization

Colossus 1 mixed H100/H200/GB200 and reportedly ran at ~11% utilization. xAI abandoned it for training and leased it out.

That is the cautionary tale that justifies the whole Minihard design philosophy. Utilization dominates every other variable in this business. A $14B asset at 11% utilization is a catastrophe regardless of how cheaply you built it or how good the lease rates are.

A fleet of topologically identical units means:

* Any workload runs on any unit with zero software rework

* A cancelled lease strands nothing — the capacity is instantly re-tenantable

* Training can migrate to whichever unit is free. Vacated units are the same as in use units.

* Sales cycles shorten because you’re selling the same thing

Mass Production Will Lower Rents from Scarcity Pricing

Google is paying ~$100k/GPU-year against ~$55–65k of all-in capex per GPU. That is a gross payback of about seven months. No competitive market clears at those returns for long.

An equilibrium lease rate should approximate: capex amortization + power + opex + cost of capital + risk premium. On a 4–5 year life that’s roughly $25–40k/GPU-year, not $100k.

Ten Minihards per year would be 2.2 million frontier GPUs per year. Scarcity may last a year or two but then production will get to steady state pricing.

Rechipping would be cheaper and faster.

AI6 Minihard in 2028

AI6 — tape-out targeted December 2026 — is the one Musk has explicitly described as for Optimus and data centers.

AI6 is the data center chip, and the earliest realistic in-house Minihard variant is 2028.

This could cost $4 billion per AI6 Minihard instead of $12 billion for GB300 Minihard.

Can minihard speed up the build. Maybe 9 months for the first but head towards 4 months. Higher utilization. Could enable fast rechip refits. Keeps the C tech stack for 10X training and inference efficiency.