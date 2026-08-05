LIVESTREAM – After Predicting the SpaceX Q2 Earnings- What Happens in the Next 18 Critical Months

I Predicted SpaceX Q2 Earning $100B ARR, 2+ GW 2026- NEXT 18 Critical Months.

A 40% spot uplift + cheaper power/shell + wrappers can pull the crossover forward by a quarter or more versus a pure long-term $35–50B locked-rate case.

Risks remain execution on power reliability/permitting, utilization, and any broader rate compression, but the combination of build speed, ownership of modular generation, supplier wrappers, and elevated short-term monetization makes the de-risked path to positive cash flow in the second half of 2027 highly plausible under the assumptions given.

Q3 or Q4 2027 quarterly cash generation from already-completed, high-rate leased capacity begins to exceed the capex being spent on the next 1–2 quarters of ramp. Building GWs and the ~6–8 month payback cycle compounds.

2028 self-funding / strongly cash-flow positive but then AI in Space ramp. Pay the factories and launch facilities.

Each Starship load. Tight payback cycle. 4-5 Months. Build, prep, launch, move to right orbit, activate