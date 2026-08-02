SabPaisa Partners with AccuKnox for Zero Trust AI-Powered Cloud Security to Secure Its Payments Platform

CALIFORNIA, USA, August 2nd, 2026, CyberNewswire

AccuKnox, a leading Zero Trust Security platform, today announced that SabPaisa, an RBI-authorised digital payments company, has selected its AI-powered cloud security platform to ensure robust security of its payments platform.

SabPaisa joins a growing roster of financial services leaders using AccuKnox to meet stringent compliance requirements while defending against current and emerging attacks.

Reasons SabPaisa Chose to Partner with AccuKnox

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulates SabPaisa. SabPaisa had a strategic goal of hardening its security platform to ensure robust security and be in compliance with RBI’s stringent regulations. After a comprehensive evaluation of its options, SabPaisa determined that AccuKnox offered the most comprehensive and unified approach to its security and compliance needs.

AccuKnox Zero Trust Security

AccuKnox Zero Trust Security is one of the most comprehensive platforms and is made up of the following modules:

CNAPP – Cloud Native Application Protection Platform – CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, KSPM, KIEM, GRC

– Cloud Native Application Protection Platform – CSPM, CWPP, CIEM, CDR, KSPM, KIEM, GRC AI Security – AI-SPM, AI-DR, AI-Red Teaming, Agentic AI, AI Identity, AI Data Security, AI GRC

– AI-SPM, AI-DR, AI-Red Teaming, Agentic AI, AI Identity, AI Data Security, AI GRC AI SOC

Agentic AI SOC

Data Security – DSPM

– DSPM Application Security – ASPM (SAST, DAST, SCA, SBOM)

– ASPM (SAST, DAST, SCA, SBOM) Foundational Capabilities – SIEM, Securing Secrets

These are tightly integrated but loosely coupled modules, that is, clients can choose one or more of these modules based on their needs.

Testimonials

“At SabPaisa, protecting every transaction and the data behind it is fundamental to the trust our customers place in us. AccuKnox gives us unified visibility across our cloud security posture and real-time detection and response in one platform, along with the SOC 2 assurance our business requires. The team’s technical depth gave us the confidence to move forward quickly and secure our platform as we scale.”— Swayambhu Prakash, CISO, SabPaisa

“We are thrilled that a visionary organisation like SabPaisa decided to partner with AccuKnox. We look forward to delivering them robust Zero Trust Security to support their current business imperatives and future strategic initiatives.“— Rahul Jadhav, co-founder, CTO, AccuKnox

About SabPaisa

SabPaisa is an RBI-authorised digital payments company that provides payment gateways, UPI, cards, net banking, eNACH, and collection services. The company serves enterprises, educational institutions, and government organisations across India, handling large volumes of digital transactions on its platform.

https://sabpaisa.in/

About AccuKnox

AccuKnox delivers a Zero Trust Security platform for AI, API, application, cloud, and supply chain security. Incubated by R&D innovator SRI International (Stanford Research Institute), AccuKnox holds seminal Zero Trust security patents and is backed by top-tier investors including National Grid Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, Avanta Ventures, and the 5G Open Innovation Lab

https://accuknox.com/

Contact

PMM

SYED HADI

AccuKnox

syed.hadi@accuknox.com

