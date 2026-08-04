SpaceX $100B ARR Yearend 2026 Guidance Over My $96 Billion ARR Bull Case

SpaceX had their Q2 earnings call and guided to $100 B+ ARR. This was just over my bull case of adding three more Google Sized $11 billion per year ($1 billion per month) deals.

Two weeks ago I made a video that indicated that SpaceX would add up to $36 billion per year of new leases beyond $5 billion per month with all of the announced Anthropic, Google and Reflection AI deals. This would be $8 billion per month or $96 billion ARR at yearend.

SpaceX said the supply-demand imbalance in the compute market to continue. The current economics have translated into a less than 1 year payback on our new capital deployments for compute. For example, in the first few weeks of the third quarter, we’ve already contracted an additional $6.7 billion of cloud services revenue over a 6-month period that begins ramping starting in October of this year. They added $1.1 Billion per month of Ai leasing in Q4 2026 and Q1 2027.

They believe this puts us on a trajectory including contribution from Cursor to reach $100 billion of ARR or annualized revenue run rate by the end of this year based on the expected revenue in the month of December of this year.

I had another July article talking about SpaceX adding 2 to 2.5 new Google sized deals by end of 2026.

I also called that they would have over 2 Gigawatts of data center energy by the end of 2026.

SpaceX also described using small cell and femtocell meshes to extend and enhance their direct to cellphone starlink coverage. I covered that in July as well.