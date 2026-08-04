SpaceX AI Catalysts

Here are my SpaceX AI related events / Milestones and Catalysts.

I think the key milestones for major revenue impact other than Starship proving full reusability and deploying V3 satellites are the AI achievements. I think the AI monetization is more impactful in 2026 and 2027. If Cursor Composer and Grok 5.X are the top coding harnesses and models for enterprise coding and business and productivity agents that would be the biggest revenue and share price impact. Erasing all doubts of high quality AI leasing and AI business revenue and enabling a predictable and reliable AI revenue with high margin is key to SpaceX share price.

In 2027, it is about winning monetized AGI.

Winning is with shelled or deployed energy, deployed chips, with efficiency on tokens and energy efficiency and operational efficiency.

Here are my SpaceX AI related events / Milestones and Catalysts $SPCX I think the key milestones for major revenue impact other than Starship proving full reusability and deploying V3 satellites are the AI achievements. I think the AI monetization is more impactful in 2026 and… https://t.co/i4k2dP6fYo pic.twitter.com/IVts7umTbq — nextbigfuture (@nextbigfuture) August 4, 2026