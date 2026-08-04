SpaceX Partners with Starmind AI1 Satellites for Rubin GPUs

SpaceX is partnering with @Nvidia to design the Starmind AI1 satellite compute payload.
Each of the Starmind satellites will include NVIDIA Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs for datacenter class space compute
SpaceX is partnering with @Nvidia to design the Starmind AI1 satellite compute payload.
Each of the Starmind satellites will include NVIDIA Rubin GPUs and Vera CPUs for datacenter class space compute → https://t.co/4MOQv0DvTQ pic.twitter.com/rC7UBAznAO
— SpaceX (@SpaceX) August 4, 2026
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
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