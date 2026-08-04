SpaceX Q2 Results

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SapceX Q2 financials had $7.8 Billion of revenue and positive EBITDA.

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I had projected that they could have gotten as high as $8.6 billion but it was $7.8 billion. It was $1 billion over most analysts.

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The shares were positive but have dropped as the financial results are digested. This is likely a reaction to the Capex spending being $15 billion.

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