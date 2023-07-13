World Mobile Secures Licensed Spectrum To Bring Affordable Wireless To The U.S.

The decentralized wireless network infrastructure provider World Mobile is looking to beef up its presence in the U.S. after securing the rights to licensed spectrum in a handful of western states.

World Mobile is a wireless network operator that is aiming to build an entirely new, and ultimately global mobile network based on blockchain. Uniquely, its network will be fully decentralized, owned by its users and powered by the sharing economy and renewable energy sources. It envisions its network as a superior infrastructure for mobile communications and an alternative to traditional network operators.

One of the chief goals of World Mobile is to bring last-mile connectivity to the world’s most underserved regions, including rural areas of the U.S., and other locations such as sub-Saharan Africa. It’s pursuing a novel way of doing this, based on a hybrid network that patches together licensed and unlicensed spectrum and uses off-the-shelf hardware such as Asus, Cisco, Ericsson and Motorola routers. The unique makeup of World Mobile’s network will ensure that it costs far less than traditional mobile wireless services, the company says.

Because World Mobile’s network is decentralized, it allows anyone who wants to get involved to set up a network node and bring connectivity to underserved areas of the world. In addition to running a full node, users can also participate by providing infrastructure and resources that connects nodes together, and can stake World Mobile’s native cryptocurrency $WMT to validate transactions and earn rewards.

World Mobile said today it has secured around 20MHz of spectrum across U.S. states including California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. It’s a key move that will enable it to bring its affordable internet services to millions of people living in underserved regions in those areas, the company said.

“By securing licensed spectrum, we are signaling our intent to revolutionize the connectivity landscape in the United States,” said World Mobile’s chief executive officer Micky Watkins. “Securing spectrum strengthens our position to deploy our network and support a profitable sharing economy.”

World Mobile’s mission to bring affordable connectivity to more parts of the U.S. aligns with the $42 billion high-speed internet initiative that was recently outlined by President Joe Biden’s administration. The U.S. government wants to boost access to broadband internet in more rural and low-income areas of the country. At the same time, it wants to promote greater competition among mobile wireless operators to ensure such services are affordable to people living in those regions.

World Mobile has previously conducted extensive field tests of its network in Kenya, Mozambique and Nigeria, and completed its first-ever commercial rollout in Tanzania back in 2021. It’s hoping to get its first U.S. services up and running later this year.

