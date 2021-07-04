New York Shuts Nuclear Reactor in April and Mayor Asks for Power Rationing in June

The Indian Point Energy Center (Indian Point) generated reliable electricity for the New York State. Indian Point permanently stopped generating electricity on April 30, 2021, when it retired its last operating nuclear reactor, Unit 3, earlier than originally planned. The Indian Point nuclear power plant began operations in 1962 and produced over 565 terawatthours (TWh) of electricity in the 59 years it was open. The Unit 3 retirement removes almost 1,040 megawatts (MW) of nuclear-generating capacity from New York State, leaving about 3,200 MW of remaining nuclear capacity at three plants in upstate New York.

We need New Yorkers to take IMMEDIATE action: reduce your use of electricity in your home or your business for the rest of the day. We need to avoid energy disruptions during this heat emergency. https://t.co/w5BQDHzUFt — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 30, 2021

If only New York City had an extra 24 Gigawatt hours of reliable electricity every day from something like a nuclear power plant. This would be enough to run one million air conditioners for 9 hours during the hottest part of the day.

SOURCES- Twitter, EIA

Written By Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com