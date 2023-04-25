First Republic Bank Will Be Put Into Receivership

First Republic Bank is the other major bank in Silicon Valley. The bank is going to get seized by the US government after losing about $100 billion in deposits.
BREAKING: First Republic Bank is expected to be seized by the US government per Fox News
— Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) April 26, 2023
Breaking: The big banks that capitalized @firstrepublic increasing view the institution as a “zombie bank” — unable to adequately compete but not in immediate danger of collapse. Bank execs tell me if the latest rescue plan doesn’t work there is no other choice but receivership
— Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 25, 2023
Jim Cramer recommended buying First Republic Bank on March 10th when the stock was at $85, today it’s halted trading at its record low of $8.10.
Does he ever get it right? pic.twitter.com/52y975Au7M
— Sasha Hodder (@sashahodler) April 25, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.