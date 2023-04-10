Purdue Researchers Make Progress to a Viable Lithium Metal Battery

Purdue researchers have demonstrated that low concentration ether-based electrolyte can successfully endure the long-term high voltage (4.3 V) operation of practical LMB (lithium Metal Battery) under industry viable configurations, when using the highly nonpolar dipropyl ether as the electrolyte solvent.

From the perspective of fundamental research on new LMB technologies, it is critical to meticulously develop suitable liquid electrolyte chemistry that works with promising anodes and cathodes.

Nature Communications – Non-polar ether-based electrolyte solutions for stable high-voltage non-aqueous lithium metal batteries

Abstract

The electrochemical instability of ether-based electrolyte solutions hinders their practical applications in high-voltage Li metal batteries. To circumvent this issue, here, we propose a dilution strategy to lose the Li+/solvent interaction and use the dilute non-aqueous electrolyte solution in high-voltage lithium metal batteries. We demonstrate that in a non-polar dipropyl ether (DPE)-based electrolyte solution with lithium bis(fluorosulfonyl) imide salt, the decomposition order of solvated species can be adjusted to promote the Li+/salt-derived anion clusters decomposition over free ether solvent molecules. This selective mechanism favors the formation of a robust cathode electrolyte interphase (CEI) and a solvent-deficient electric double-layer structure at the positive electrode interface. When the DPE-based electrolyte is tested in combination with a Li metal negative electrode (50 μm thick) and a LiNi0.8Co0.1Mn0.1O2-based positive electrode (3.3 mAh/cm2) in pouch cell configuration at 25 °C, a specific discharge capacity retention of about 74% after 150 cycles (0.33 and 1 mA/cm2 charge and discharge, respectively) is obtained.