Tesla Launches Cybervault Home Charger in China $TSLA

The Tesla CyberVault is a charging device (launched in China) that works at 220 V and is compatible with the entire Tesla model line, with a maximum charging current of 32 A and a maximum power of 7 kW. It has a combination lock and seems designed to handle a future Cybertruck. The maximum power and current is less than the current Tesla wall charger that is available in the USA. The CyberVault seems to be suited to power use cases in Chinese residences.

Tesla is selling the CyberVault for ¥5,500, which is equivalent to about $800. In the US, it’s hard to get a level 2 home charging station installed for less than $1,000.

The device includes a charging cable of 6 meters in length and supports plug-and-charge, timed charging and on-time departure functions.

The Tesla current wall charger can handle up to 44 miles of range per hour of charge, with up to 11.5 kW / 48 amp output, depending on Tesla model and breaker size.