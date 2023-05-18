Binance Hosts Global Celebrations in Honor of Bitcoin Pizza Day

Dubai, UAE, May 18th, 2023, Chainwire

From Binance-style super meet-ups to online contests, the crypto exchange is celebrating Bitcoin’s famous first purchase

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is celebrating the thirteenth anniversary of Bitcoin Pizza Day, the historic day in 2010 that a purchase of two pizzas was made in return for 10,000 BTC.

To celebrate this monumental day in crypto and the revolution it marks for the industry, Binance will be hosting in-person community meet-ups around the world. The celebrations will kick off in the birthplace of pizza, Naples, Italy, on May 21 and continue with local pizzeria and pizza van takeovers in ten countries, including Brazil, Bahrain, Pakistan, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Uruguay, Mexico, Argentina, and New Zealand.

The community is also invited to celebrate Pizza Day on social media and the Binance app. Participants who share their Binance-themed pizzas using #BinancePizza or complete tasks to collect all the Pizza Flavours on the Binance app have a chance to win the crypto equivalent of a year's supply of pizza. Online celebrations will continue as Binance hosts a virtual live meet-up with the attendance of CZ on May 22 at 12:00 PM UTC, featuring discussions on the meaning of Bitcoin Pizza Day with prominent Binance Feed creators.

“Bitcoin Pizza Day is a testament to the power of community and the growing acceptance of BTC as part of our daily lives,” said Yi He, Binance co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer. “At Binance, we believe in the importance of mass adoption, and we are committed to creating more and more use cases for crypto in everyday situations. As more people recognize the value and potential of blockchain and crypto, our community grows stronger, and we continue to build our industry.”

The global Pizza Day meet-ups will offer fun activities with the chance to win swag and rewards, and of course, free pizza. Events vary by city, for example in Naples, the first 500 users to register for the event will be able to claim free “Binance style” pizza and drinks and take part in a pizza-making contest for Binance prizes. For more information on events near you, visit our blog.

Bitcoin Pizza Day stands as a pivotal milestone for the crypto industry, signifying its remarkable exponential growth and paving the path for widespread adoption of digital currencies over the past 13 years. As ever, Binance continues to move towards its goal of increasing the freedom of money and believes that growing crypto adoption will create even further opportunities for financial freedom. Therefore, once again this year, Binance is proud to celebrate this momentous day with our deserving and empowering community.

