Antiaging New Limit Raises $40 Million

Antiaging company, NewLimit, has raised $40 million in Series A funding from Dimension, Founders Fund, and Kleiner Perkins with participation from Eric Schmidt, Elad Gil, Garry Tan, and Fred Ehrsam. One of the NewLimit cofounders is billionaire founder of Coinbase, Brian Armstrong.

NewLimit is building a novel platform to discover epigenetic reprogramming therapies at industrial scale.

NewLimit was founded to cure aging. We are working toward this goal by uncovering sets of transcription factors that can epigenetically reprogram cells. Although our products are designed to treat aging itself, we also believe these products could treat or prevent many diseases associated with aging, including fibrosis, infectious disease, and neurodegenerative disease.

This new funding is in addition to the founders’ original $110 million commitment to the company. With the additional capital we plan to remain a small focused team where everyone contributes to the line work and everyone contributes to company building. There are no shortcuts.