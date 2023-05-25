Starting in 2024 Ford Will Use Tesla Superchargers and Tesla Charging Interface

Ford will use Tesla’s network of 12000 superchargers starting in 2024 and Ford is now committed to using Tesla’s charging interface.

Tesla and Ford might partner on more aspects in the future.

A Tesla-developed adapter will provide drivers of Ford EVs fitted with a Combined Charging System (CCS) port access to Tesla’s V3 Superchargers, according to a news release. Starting in 2025, Ford will equip future EVs with the NACS charge port, eliminating the need for an adapter.