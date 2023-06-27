Tesla Will Move FSD Out of Beta With Version 12

Elon Musk has said that Tesla will move FSD (Full Self Driving) out of beta with Version 12.
Version 12 won’t be beta
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 27, 2023
They are actually much more than point releases, but the team is reserving 11.420 for the big one
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023
FSD Beta 12 “maybe later this year”
— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) June 26, 2023
Tesla AI training compute power will be drastically increasing and the miles of driving with FSD is doubling every 4 months.
