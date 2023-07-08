Japan Continues to Improve Its High Speed Rail

Japan has had regular high speed rail for commuting betweens its cities for decades. N700A trains can reach 285 km/h (177 mph) on 3,000 m (9,843 ft) curves, allowing the maximum operating speed to be raised to 285 km/h (177 mph). All N700 series were upgraded to N700A but there have been new N700S being added for the last three years.
The N700S can reach speeds of 226 mph. The N700S has better braking systems enable shorter braking distances in emergencies such as earthquakes. The traction system uses silicon carbide components, and uses 7% less power than the N700A series.
It will still continue to run at a loss, though. The faster the trains run, the faster they pile up debt.
It will use 7% less power for the same speed, it will use more than double the power. Japan uses coal and gas.