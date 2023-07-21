The new Tesla GigaBerlin production building will be 700×700 meters. This will be larger footprint than the current Tesla Berlin factory. It will be a multi-floor building and will likely end up with about 11 to 12 million square feet. This would make the new addition the single largest factory in the world. There is already almost 9 million square feet in Tesla Gigaberlin now.
This new Berlin Factory will be copying what Tesla makes in Mexico for the third generation platform factory.
The northern half will include
– Stamping
– Casting (Very Big)
– Body Shop (Very Small)
– Paint Shop
– Seat Production
– General Assembly
The other half will be used for logistics and there will be a road tunnel in between.
The new production building will be 700×700 meters.
The northern half will include
– Stamping
– Casting (Very Big)
– Body Shop (Very Small)
– Paint Shop
– Seat Production
– General Assembly
The other half will be used for logistics and there will be a road tunnel in between. pic.twitter.com/kiSoDuHAKM
— Tobias Lindh (@tobilindh) July 19, 2023
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
1 thought on “Tesla GigaBerlin Expansion Details”
Don’t miss out. Buy shares in Tesla now. Don’t put it off.