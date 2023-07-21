Tesla GigaBerlin Expansion Details

The new Tesla GigaBerlin production building will be 700×700 meters. This will be larger footprint than the current Tesla Berlin factory. It will be a multi-floor building and will likely end up with about 11 to 12 million square feet. This would make the new addition the single largest factory in the world. There is already almost 9 million square feet in Tesla Gigaberlin now.

This new Berlin Factory will be copying what Tesla makes in Mexico for the third generation platform factory.

The northern half will include

– Stamping

– Casting (Very Big)

– Body Shop (Very Small)

– Paint Shop

– Seat Production

– General Assembly

The other half will be used for logistics and there will be a road tunnel in between.

