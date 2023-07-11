Tesla Needs Lots of Batteries and AI to Get to Trillions in Revenue

Tesla will make about 2 million model 3, model Y and 80k Model S and X in 2023 and will have mostly ramped the Lathrop Megapack factory. This will mean about 170 GWh of batteries used by Tesla for its commercial products. Cybertruck and Semi are in production but will not be in ramped mass production until 2024.

Tesla made 500,000 cars in 2020 and this was about 37 GWH of batteries. Tesla will have increased over 400% in batteries in 3 years. If Tesla increases batteries installed in products in 2026 by 400%, then this will be 750 GWh per year in 2026. If Tesla increases batteries installed in products in 2026 by another 400%, then this will be 3000 GWh per year in 2029. A further doubling of batteries would be by 2031.

I have analyzed how Tesla could lower prices to reach higher sales volume. I have also looked at how Tesla could reach $500 billion in revenue with sales of Gen 3 vehicles, lower priced Model 3/Y and scaling Semi, Megapack and Cybertruck and a new Van.

It could take until 2027 for Tesla to have enough batteries for the $500-600 billion per year in hardware revenue. If Tesla can ramp its 4680 batteries and get to 3000 GWHh of batteries per year in 2027 then Tesla could have $1-1.2 trillion per year in revenue. Tesla will make more from Teslabot, FSD and other software revenue.

I think more aggressive pricing is needed to reach the potential higher volumes. Tesla should get towards 40 million units per year for its products. Although the Gen 3 vehicle will have the most units, it will not have the highest total revenue by product.

Tesla Semi and Megapack have the most revenue potential if Tesla can dominate the markets for those products. They will need a lot of batteries for those products.

The Megapack is the most efficient use of batteries to generate $100 billion in revenue. The Megapack needs the least batteries to get the most revenue. Getting Lathrop and expanded China factory up to 40,000 units per year would mean 156 GWH of batteries and adding $100 billion per year. There will especially be the need of more Megapacks if there are more Semi and Cybertruck sales. Those vehicles will need more charging stations that use a lot of Megapacks.

Tesla will drop from $500-600B per year in revenue per Terawatt hour per year in batteries to $300-400 billion per year in revenue per Terawatt hour per year. This would not include FSD and other software revenue.

Tesla Megapack ramping needs the utilities to be able generate profits from storing solar and wind power to peak usage times. Megapack sales could also become like SpaceX Starlink launches driving SpaceX launches. Tesla will need to accelerate charging station deployments with lots of new megacharging with Megapacks with mass produced Semi trucks.

Tesla can make $30-60 billion per year in revenue for each 100 GWh/year of batteries from supplier partners or from their own 4680 battery production.

TESLA SEMI TRUCK PULLING CHRISTMAS PARADE FLOAT IN CALIFORNIA.⚡ pic.twitter.com/hjGEI6UDhe — TESLA CARS ONLY (@teslacarsonly) July 9, 2023

Just drove Cybertruck around Austin! pic.twitter.com/QN19Agqa7R — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2023