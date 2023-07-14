Tesla Talks 500K Car India Gigafactory and GigaBerlin Expansion

-Tesla (TSLA.O) is in talks with the Indian government to set up a factory with an annual capacity to produce about half a million electric vehicles according to a Times of India report on Thursday, citing a government source.
The starting price for the vehicles will be 2 million rupees ($24,400.66) which is more than double of India’s cheapest EV, MG Comet, and half a million costlier than Tata Nexon EV, the top-selling electric car in the country.
India would be an export hub for the South Asian area.
Phase 2 of Tesla Giga Berlin is expected to expand the plant’s production capacity by an additional 500,000 units. The Tesla Berlin factory would be able to make million vehicles per year.
The "Amtsblatt" contains a lot of information.
1. §8a BImSchG will be used again.
2. First preliminary approval was already requested.
3. If approval is granted, changes, additions (partly temporary) will be made at the existing (Phase 1) facility. https://t.co/kpSNgmowIn
Beginning next week, the application documents for the #Tesla expansion (Phase 2) will be public and available for one month. Tesla's goal is to double vehicle production to one million vehicles in #Gruenheide. It gets interesting again.https://t.co/L4NfTF9Rxq pic.twitter.com/flyp32aGDo
