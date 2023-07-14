Tesla Talks 500K Car India Gigafactory and GigaBerlin Expansion

by

-Tesla (TSLA.O) is in talks with the Indian government to set up a factory with an annual capacity to produce about half a million electric vehicles according to a Times of India report on Thursday, citing a government source.

The starting price for the vehicles will be 2 million rupees ($24,400.66) which is more than double of India’s cheapest EV, MG Comet, and half a million costlier than Tata Nexon EV, the top-selling electric car in the country.

India would be an export hub for the South Asian area.

Phase 2 of Tesla Giga Berlin is expected to expand the plant’s production capacity by an additional 500,000 units. The Tesla Berlin factory would be able to make million vehicles per year.

Leave a Comment