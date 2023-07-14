The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe. You can meet the team and ask us questions during a Twitter Spaces chat on Friday, July 14th.

The X.AI team is led by Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. They have previously worked at DeepMind, OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, Tesla, and the University of Toronto. Collectively we contributed some of the most widely used methods in the field, in particular the Adam optimizer, Batch Normalization, Layer Normalization, and the discovery of adversarial examples. They further introduced innovative techniques and analyses such as Transformer-XL, Autoformalization, the Memorizing Transformer, Batch Size Scaling, and μTransfer. They have worked on and led the development of some of the largest breakthroughs in the field including AlphaStar, AlphaCode, Inception, Minerva, GPT-3.5, and GPT-4.

Join our Twitter space tomorrow to learn more https://t.co/5juQSOnZk7 — xAI (@xai) July 13, 2023

Relation to X Corp- X.AI is a separate company from X Corp, but will work closely with X (Twitter), Tesla, and other companies to make progress towards their mission.