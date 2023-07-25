Xandeum, the L1 with Scalable Storage Layer, Announces Grand Launch on July 30

Las Vegas, Nevada, July 25th, 2023, Chainwire

Xandeum, a trailblazing blockchain startup committed to accelerating humanity’s transition to decentralized control, announces its highly anticipated launch on July 30, 2023, at 11:00 am PT.

Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Xandeum’s mission is to empower collective self-determination by creating a scalable, blockchain-based storage layer for smart contracts, which adds a new dimension to the decentralized web. Named External Global Grouped Storage (EGGS), this solution pioneers a new era of storage-enabled Web3 apps (sedApps) on Xandeum.

In a departure from the traditional model of seeking venture capital, Xandeum prioritizes community control by selling node licenses directly to its users. The grand launch will introduce an incentivized purchase model, creating a buzz for this revolutionary blockchain project.

“Xandeum is all about transforming the world of blockchain,” said Bernie Blume, founder of Xandeum. “We’re not just creating another blockchain; we’re creating a holistic platform that integrates advanced blockchain technology with a revolutionary storage solution, paving the way for fully-fledged, storage-enabled Web3 apps.”

The grand launch introduces an attractive purchase model: the first transaction to purchase a node will receive a generous 50% rebate, the second 49%, the third 48%, and so on until the 50th transaction, which will still secure a 1% rebate.

This follows Xandeum’s track record of success, already having sold over 2,809 nodes for proceeds surpassing $1.9 million under the prior brand name Bitoku. By opening the market to its community, Xandeum aims to foster further expansion and innovation.

“Our community just loves to embark on this journey so early, at least 4 to 5 months ahead of the ICO, in order to reap the maximum benefits.” notes Blume.

Post-launch, Xandeum will roll out an incentivized Devnet on August 15, followed by a Testnet in the fall, an ICO of the XAND token in November and a beta version of the mainnet scheduled for 2024.

“Join us in this exciting journey. Visit our website, explore the lightpaper and the RFC version of our technical whitepaper, check out the roadmap, and prepare to participate in our grand launch,” urged Blume.

Users are invited to join the blockchain revolution at xandeum.com and prepare for the Grand Launch. Xandeum.com is set to take blockchain technology to the next level.

About Xandeum

Xandeum is a blockchain startup aimed at advancing blockchain technology. With projects like the development of the Xandeum blockchain, the integration of the Move language, and building the EGGS storage layer for smart contracts, Xandeum is pushing the boundaries of decentralized control and collective self-determination.

For more information: Official Website | Discord | Twitter

Contact

CEO

Bernie Blume

Xandeum Labs

bernieb@xandeum.com

