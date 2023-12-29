Reinvent Composites Manufacturing

Perseus Materials is reinventing composites manufacturing as it is currently known. Perseus Materials wants to build bigger, faster, anywhere. They are developing and applying a proprietary composite fabrication processes to the manufacturing of oversize load-bearing structures for buildings, bridges, wind turbines, and other applications in infrastructure and energy.

They will bring to market a new additive manufacturing (AM) method for rapid, onsite fabrication on wind turbine blades and other very large items that cannot be achieved with current AM materials and methods. And they want to do so in a way that makes the new blades or whatever is being fabricated recyclable.

They will automate and do it with higher throughput. The first main goal is to get to 10,000 kilograms of material an hour.

They have $1.5 million in non-dilutive funding, including the investment through Launch Tennessee and participation in Innovation Crossroads.

