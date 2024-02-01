Ark Invest is Focuses on Tesla Optimus and FSD

Ark Invest are long term investors and they are focused on Tesla Optimus and FSD.

They believe that Tesla will continue to reduce costs. The Tesla price cuts have enabled monthly car payments to stay about the same despite interest rate increases. Interest experts are forecasting auto loan and lease rates will drop by 0.75% to 1.0% in 2024.

In Jan 2024, the average rate on a five-year new car loan is 7.7%, up from 4% when the Fed started raising rates, according to Bankrate. Bankrate’s expert predicts five-year new car loan rates will reach an average of 7.0 percent and four-year used car loans, 7.5 percent by the end of 2024.