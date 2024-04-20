Elon Posts Tesla FSD 12.4 is Near While FSD 12.3.5 Starts Release

Elon Musk reasserts that Tesla FSD 12.4 will be another big improvement and will be released soon.

Tesla FSD 12.4 will have the driving data learned from another billion miles of driving from the one month free trial for 2 million users.

The new driving data will be from many new drivers who were inexperienced using FSD 12.3.X. The new drivers had more disengagements.

Tesla FSD 12.4 should also have major features that should complete the major gaps in FSD capability. Those major features should be around driving in reverse, handling flashing red lights providing a more comfortable ride that is safer but also feels safer to passengers.

The list of important milestones for Tesla FSD are a list I made last month.

I would consider Tesla FSD 12.4 as a huge success if the following happens:

It is released in 1-3 weeks and with fewer disengagements than one in 500 miles or one in 1500 miles that would mean fewer than one incident per week or one incident per month of driving. It would need to take two weeks to a month to get testing confirmation of those advances.