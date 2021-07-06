2020 Fatalities for US Roofers Increased 15% as Solar Roof Installations Increase

In the 2020 US Bureau of Labor National Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries report, the data shows roofers accounted for 111 of the 5,333 fatal injuries that occurred in 2019. This is up 15% from 2018’s figure of 96.

In 2019, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) recently reported that roofing contractors had a work fatality rate more than 10 times the average rate of work fatalities per year in 2018.

In 2019, this was 51.5 fatal injuries for every 100,000 full-time equivalent workers. By comparison, the average rate across all occupations is 3.5.

The 2020 BLS’ report shows roofer fatal injury rate of 54 per 100,000 workers, up from 51.5 — an increase of nearly 5%. The average rate across all occupations is 3.5, meaning roofing’s fatality rate is roughly 15 times higher than the average.

In roofing, the most common cause of injuries and deaths are fall-related incidents, and is the most cited OSHA violation. According to BLS, 93 of the 111 roofing fatalities were caused by a fall, slip or trip incident. In total, 880 of the deaths in 2019 were due to a fall, slip or trip, an 11% increase from 791.

In 2019, the U.S. had more than two million total solar panel installations. This was three years after surpassing one million solar panel installations, which took 40 years to accomplish.

The US is expected to pass three million total solar installations in 2021 and will go over four million solar panel installations in 2023.

The US is installing about 500,000 solar roofs every year.

In 2020, 912,000 single-family homes completed in the USA and 375,000 multifamily units completed in 2020:

SOURCES- BLS, Census, Roof Contractor

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com