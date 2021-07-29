SpaceX Targets First Starship Orbital Flight in August

SpaceX is done testing Booster 3 and is working on Starship 20 and Booster 4. SpaceX Starship 4 could be ready for orbital flight testing by August 5th. Felix at What About It? is indicating the activity and rumors of a SpaceX orbital launch test target date of August 5th. This would likely be the start of fueling tests and other pre-launch activity.

Above is a rendering of Starship 20 with its heat shield stack onto Booster 4. Rendering from RGV Aerial Photography.

The new fins for Starship 20 are thinner and lighter.

Booster 4 & Starship 20 on the Orbital Launch Pad

*Photoshopped Image pic.twitter.com/zItYb4Pj7J — RGV Aerial Photography (@RGVaerialphotos) July 23, 2021

SpaceX teams have recently moved what's believed to be the AFT section of Starship 20 into the Mid-Bay. Just a reminder that S20 will be the orbital-capable Starship that will be stacked onto Booster 4 for the orbital flight attempt. @StarshipGazer #SpaceX @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/L0POeOoNAA — TankWatchers (@WatchersTank) July 22, 2021

In other news, #SuperHeavy Booster 4 continues to grow in size. This booster is still penciled in to launch #Starship 20 from the Orbital Launch Site at Starbase/Boca Chica. Exactly when that test flight will take place is still TBD. https://t.co/mxhVJbK6yq — Tyler Gray (@TylerG1998) July 21, 2021

Orbital Launch Tower Complete! SpaceX teams have stacked the last section of the Orbital Tower. The tower is now complete and stands 469ft tall. It's purpose will be to launch, catch & stack Starship. Congrats to SpaceX @LabPadre #SpaceX @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/2rwnEFZLnD — TankWatchers (@WatchersTank) July 28, 2021

Starship Orbital Launch Attempt details per FCC exhibit:

– Staging 170 seconds into flight

– Booster will splashdown in the Gulf 20 miles downrange

– Starship will perform a soft landing 62 miles northwest of Kauaihttps://t.co/2qBHS6pj73 pic.twitter.com/TlVae0YCBI — Michael Baylor (@nextspaceflight) May 13, 2021

