South Lake Tahoe Evacuated

There were traffic jams throughout most of South Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon as the city is evacuated ahead of the Caldor Fire. 20,000 people live in South Lake Tahoe.

There will be a red flag warning for gusting winds that are expected to last until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Highways 50, 88 and 89 all closed below the Tahoe Basin, people are being funneled out of town toward the Nevada state line. Anyone wishing to head toward Sacramento or the Bay Area cannot do it directly via Highway 50; they must drive north to connect up with I-80 near Truckee.

Nextbigfuture has been covering the California Wildfire problems for many years. Reports indicate that PGE caused the larger Dixie fire near Redding.

In 2018, Nextbigfuture talked about the need to massively scale up controlled burns to clear the over one hundred million dead trees.

Mass evacuations along Highway 50 toward Stateline, traffic at a standstill. @NorthBayNews #Caldorfire pic.twitter.com/4WrEuze0Hg — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) August 30, 2021

New #CaldorFire evacuation update. All of South Lake Tahoe basin is on evacuation WARNING as of 9:00 pm pic.twitter.com/2Dn3Pt55Pb — County of El Dorado (@CountyElDorado) August 30, 2021

All of South Lake Tahoe is under some form of evacuations to the Nevada state line because of the #CaldorFire Please follow directions from authorities and get out now if you need the time. https://t.co/rBuCapveJl — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) August 30, 2021

STATEWIDE WILDFIRE EVACUATIONS. In San Bernardino County, 1040 residents were able to return home. Still, be prepared and ready to evacuate, if is need it. @sbcountysheriff @ElDoradoSheriff #caldorefire #wildfires #Evacuations pic.twitter.com/o9pdAdMlKQ — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) August 30, 2021