Tesla 25 Dojo AI Training Chips in a Module Seen Ahead of AI Day

Ahead of Tesla AI day on August 19, 2021 is what looks like a 25 AI chip module for the Dojo Training supercomputer.

The Tesla Dojo supercomputer is a key part of speeding up the improvement of the Tesla full self driving system. Tesla has already revealed a 1.8 exaflop AI training system.

It seems to be tiny taste of all of the technology, accomplishments and plans that Tesla will reveal at AI day.

To me it looks like a high thermal flux multi-chip IC package with integrated power electronics. Can't see the inter-chip substrate but it probably includes high bandwidth interconnect. — jimmah (@jamesdouma) August 3, 2021

Written By Brain Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian has shares of Tesla)