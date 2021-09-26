Tesla China Model Y Production Surge

Teslarati reports that local sources in Shanghai say that Tesla Giga Shanghai is already producing 1,600 Model Y vehicles per day. In August, Giga Shanghai reportedly started producing 1,000 Model Y units per day, officially exceeding its Model 3 production of 800 units per day.

Tesla will be celebrating the 300,000th car-produced YTD on September 29. This would indicate over 45,000 cars produced in September.

1800 cars per day (1000 Model Y and 800 Model 3) would be 54,000 cars in thirty days if every day had that production.

2400 cars per day (1600 Model Y and 800 Model 3) would be 72,000 cars in thirty days if every day had that production.

If Tesla is able to produce at or near 72,000 cars per month from China and 48,000 cars per month from Fremont in the fourth quarter then this would be 360,000 cars plus any new production from the Berlin and Austin factories. This would put the production of 1 million Tesla cars back as a possibility for 2021.

It would also mean that China and Fremont producing at this fourth quarter level would mean 1.4 million cars in 2022 plus whatever Berlin and Austin produce. 2 million cars Tesla in 2022 would be possible.

SOURCES – Teslarati

Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com (Brian has shares of Tesla)