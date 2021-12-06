Here is an update on the main chinese BEV (battery electric vehicle) companies: BYD, Xpeng and Nio through November 2021. There is also the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV but which has many units but is priced at about US$5000. Hongguang mini sold 45,576 in November 2021.
BYD has produced 276395 BEV (Jan-Nov 2021). If they make 50,000 BEV in December then they would have made 325,000 BEV in 2021.
BYD EV Production
November 2021 46719
October 2021 41232
September 2021 36238
Xpeng EV Production
November 2021 15613
October 2021 10138
September 10412
Nio EV Production
November 2021 10878
October 2021 3667
September 2021 10628
Tesla is likely producing 100,000 to 110,000 cars per month in October and November.
Nextbigfuture thinks BYD can go from 325,000 battery-electric cars in 2021 to 750,000 to 900,000 battery-electric cars in 2022. BYD could surprise and get over 1 million BEVs if their low price Dolphin EV is successfully ramped. Tesla will go from 940,000-960,000 battery-electric cars in 2021 to about 2.2 million to 3 million battery-electric cars in 2022.
