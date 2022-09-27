NASA’s First-Ever Planetary Defense Test

NASA’s DART (Double Asteroid Redirection Test) targeted the asteroid moonlet Dimorphos, a small body just 530 feet (160 meters) in diameter. It orbits a larger, 2,560-foot (780-meter) asteroid called Didymos. Neither asteroid poses a threat to Earth.
The mission’s one-way trip confirmed NASA can successfully navigate a spacecraft to intentionally collide with an asteroid to deflect it, a technique known as kinetic impact.
With the asteroid pair within 7 million miles (11 million kilometers) of Earth, a global team is using dozens of telescopes stationed around the world and in space to observe the asteroid system. Over the coming weeks, they will characterize the ejecta produced and precisely measure Dimorphos’ orbital change to determine how effectively DART deflected the asteroid. The results will help validate and improve scientific computer models critical to predicting the effectiveness of this technique as a reliable method for asteroid deflection.
“This first-of-its-kind mission required incredible preparation and precision, and the team exceeded expectations on all counts,” said APL Director Ralph Semmel. “Beyond the truly exciting success of the technology demonstration, capabilities based on DART could one day be used to change the course of an asteroid to protect our planet and preserve life on Earth as we know it.”
Roughly four years from now, the European Space Agency’s Hera project will conduct detailed surveys of both Dimorphos and Didymos, with a particular focus on the crater left by DART’s collision and a precise measurement of Dimorphos’ mass.
Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
Known for identifying cutting edge technologies, he is currently a Co-Founder of a startup and fundraiser for high potential early-stage companies. He is the Head of Research for Allocations for deep technology investments and an Angel Investor at Space Angels.
A frequent speaker at corporations, he has been a TEDx speaker, a Singularity University speaker and guest at numerous interviews for radio and podcasts. He is open to public speaking and advising engagements.
8 thoughts on “NASA’s First-Ever Planetary Defense Test”
It is kind of weird to see NASA doing something useful.
“Cruising in at a speed of 4,000 miles per second!”
I think he meant “meters”?
We would have seen the 0.02c collision from Earth!
The articles I read said the impact would be at about 6000 meters per second, if my memory serves me.
They have shown they were able to collide with the asteroid. Whether they managed to deflect it remains to be seen over the coming weeks.
This is particularly an issue with “rubble-pile”-type asteroids. Can we effectively transfer momentum to a majority of the mass of such an asteroid, or would any given impact merely deflect a fraction of the mass of the body?
Anelastic hit. Conservation of kinetic energy doesn’t apply, conservation of momentum does-
Many million tons vs a fraction of a ton, kilometers per second become fractions of millimeters.
That approach video was incredible. Very cinematic.
And the collision pictures taken from the cubesat, spot on.
Seems Dimorphos was a pile of rubble, without any craters. Until today.
Given the low gravity of Didymos, I wonder if the energy of the collision exceeds the potential energy of the moonlet’s orbit. In that case, they might have whacked it out of Didymos orbit.
The articles I saw that went into details of what was expected said that they expected the impact, at best, to slow the moonlet in its orbit by a fraction of a millimeter per second. (The articles stated the fraction, but I don’t recall it.) This would shorten the time it takes the moonlet to orbit the main asteroid from 12 hours to around 11 hours and 50 minutes, if I recall the numbers correctly.
So, no, that little spacecraft had nowhere near the amount of energy needed to knock the moonlet free of the main asteroid.