The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2022. There will be ongoing technical support from Parlement and the use of private cloud services via Parlement’s private cloud and data center infrastructure.
Elon is buying Twitter.
Trump has made Truth Social.
Peter Thiel and J.D. Vance are funding Rumble.
At the beginning of December 2021, Parler got about 1.62 million total visits, which was a drop of about 8.08% over the last 6 months. During its peak period from November 2020 through to January 2021, Parler reported having 15 million total users and about 4 million active users.
Google, Amazon and Apple shutdown access to downloads from Google Play and iTunes in 2021. Amazon suspended Amazon Web Service to Parler in 2021.
Parler, based in Nashville, was founded in 2018 by John Matze and Rebekah Mercer, the daughter of the billionaire hedge fund manager and Breitbart founder Robert Mercer.
On September 2, 2022 Parler’s app became available again on Google Play Store, after Parler reportedly agreed to moderate posts that are shown in the Android version of the app.
On September 16, 2022 Parler announced that it had restructured as Parlement Technologies, and would acquire the California-based Dynascale as part of an effort to expand into “uncancelable” internet infrastructure services.
7 thoughts on “Kanye West is Buying Parler”
It’s hard to get excited about Parler after they caved to demands for censorship. The only value it ever had, after all, was its original refusal to join the censorship cartel.
In the end, you can’t escape that cartel if you’re going to be dependent on members for services.
The whole server based platform concept is a trap; It inherently builds in convenient choke points for censorship, leaving the only question to be who will control them. If the internet is ever going to shed the current regime of systematic censorship, it will have to be by adopting some radically decentralized, peer to peer model.
Yup. That’s why the CCP loves the cloudification of everything. They are just a little bit ahead of their Western peers in the violent repression of dissent part.
Making everything work in “the cloud” (e.g. somebody else’s server) gives them a way to peek and control what everyone thinks and says.
Please give me some examples of censorship: Does it include limiting lies about the big steal? Satanic baby sacrifices at pizza parlors and other Q nonsense? What has got you clutching your pearls?
When Parler announced it would have a neutered version for compatibility with far-left extremist platforms like Apple and Google I new it was dead as a free speech platform.
There are two types of social media these days: one’s which bow to the uber Marxists and those made up of the fringe groups expelled by the uber Marxists.
Parler is both of them.
The global Fascist movement had plenty of communications channels otherwise, it’s not going to change things much despite more delight from Trump and Putin supporters.
Ah, yes, the Fascists: “Everything in the State, nothing outside the State, nothing against the State.” That sounds just like Trump.
Although it does sound like Putin.
*Cue huge amounts of angst, dismay and pearl clutching from the lefty crowd*.
But in fact and given the far left has wormed in most mainstream media already, making pass their opinions as facts, the right is just following the same old and tried recipe.