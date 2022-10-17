Better Quality Video of Aubrey De Grey’s Recent Longevity Announcements

Aubrey de Grey announced the expansion of the SenoSTEM project. SENS had the SenoSTEM project.
The biggest project of Aubrey’s new foundation will be testing combination antiaging therapies. This is taking antiaging therapies that are beneficial by themselves and using them in combination to hopefully achieve better results.
There is a “parabiosis on steroids” project. Parabiosis is using blood from young people to provide health benefits. There is also the effort to rejuvenate blood in old people.
I interviewed Aubrey de Grey a few weeks before his keynote at his Dublin Longevity Summit.
