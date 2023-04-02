BYD On Track to 2.5M-3.6M EV and Hybrid in 2023

BYD has a target of 3.6 million EVs and Hybrid cars in 2023 and they sold 207,080 in March. This is a 2.4 million annual runrate.

BYD sold 102,670 units of passenger BEVs (Battery Electric Vehicles), up 91.32 percent from 53,664 units a year ago and up 13.27 percent from 90,639 units in February. This is 264,000 passenger BEVs in the first quarter. Tesla sold 422,878 battery electric cars in the first quarter of 2023. Tesla sold about 133,000 BEVs in China in Q1 2023. Tesla sells more expensive cars for more profit than BYD.

China BEV and PHEV (Plug in Hybrid) sales in 2022

BEVs: about *4.35 million and 22% share

PHEVs: about *1.58 million and 8% share

Total: 5,924,421 (up 83%) and 30% share

BYD 2022 sales

BEVs: 911,141 (up 184% year-over-year)

PHEVs: 946,238 (up 247% year-over-year)

Total: 1,857,379 (up 213% year-over-year)

BYD has about 20% of the China BEV market. they have some exports to Australia, Europe and Asia.

BYD has over 50% of the China PHEV market.

If BYD sells 3.6 million cars in 2023 then they will be battling with Ford and Honda for 7th place globally. If Tesla can reach 2.3 million cars in 2023 then Tesla will be battling for tenth place globally in total units with BMW.

Tesla sold 1.31 million BEVs in 2022. Tesla China saw a 37.1% growth in domestic sales to over 439,770 units for 2022.

In 2022 global light vehicles sales (all cars not just EVs) were 76.96 million with a moderate 4.1% decline from the previous year.

1. Toyota Group sold 10.0 million vehicles (-1.8%), losing over 60% in the C.I.S. area and 10.3% in North America.

2. Volkswagen Group with 7.86 million sales (-7.2%) losing sharply in Europe (-10.7%), North America (-20.0), Latin America (-11.5), the UK (-12.1%).

3. Hyundai-Kia, with 6.66 million sales (-5.7%) due to losses in Asia (-1.1%), North America (-4.7%) and Europe (-14.9%). The Group reported a growth in sales only in Oceania (+7.7%).

4. Renault Nissan Alliance with sales at 6.32 million (-15.7%). Sales are declining in all sub-regions, apart from in Africa (+6.0%) and in East Europe.

5. Stellantis with sales at 6.31 million (-8.6%). The group is struggling both in Europe (-12%) and North America (-10.7%) but growing ASEAN (+31.0%).

6. General Motors with 5.83 million sales (-7.8%)

7. Honda Motor 3.70 million and the worst drop of -20.3%.

8. Ford 3.64 million new registrations (-6.2%), losing in North America (-1.4%), Europe (-8.4%) and Asia (-15.4%).

9. Suzuki with 2.87 million sales is up 4.7% thanks to the +7.9% reported in Asia countered by the heavy loss in Europe (-32.9%).

10. BMW with 2.33 million sales (-8.0%), losing in Asia and Europe.

13. Chinese BYD 1.86 million -up 8 spots- sales increased 156.9% from 2021 to 2022.

15. Tesla (1.31 million sales up 41.4%).