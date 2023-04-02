Majority of China’s Corruption is a Commission System for Business Development

Polymatter describes how China has been allowing corruption is a form of cash and perks that are a commission system for business development.

High-level leaders (elites in government) are promoted and rewarded for attracting growing businesses. The lower level bureaucracy is given very lower wages aka base pay. The elites make a deal that they will give rewards (cash and perks) to the lower levels who help them climb the ladder and succeed.

The top of China’s government lays out five-year plans to target the development of key technologies and to reach GDP growth and other economic targets. These key goals are management by objective.

The Access Money can be considered lead generation from the China side and permitted charging of successful introduction fees.

The Speed Money is a business bonus to get the most likely successful businesses and projects fast-tracked.

China’s system is flexible and adjusts as a real-time to a market for business development in and out of China.

Singapore has a professionalized system of government where technocrats are paid commercial level wages to non-corrupt professionals.

China’s system of government business development is an imperfect chaotic system of bonuses and commissions that aligns with overall national economic and technological growth.

Theft corruption (large and small) are bad and only benefits the criminals.

Speed and access that develop good new legitimate and desired businesses are good.