First Republic Bank Down 98% in 49 Days Since Jim Cramer Recommendation

by

CNBC Jim Cramer called First Republic Bank a very good bank on March 10, 2023 when it was at $81 but now it is at about $2.

The U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is preparing to place First Republic Bank (FRC.N) under receivership imminently, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, sending shares of the lender down nearly 50% in extended trading. The U.S. banking regulator decided the troubled regional lender’s position has deteriorated and there is no more time to pursue a rescue through the private sector

Leave a Comment