Keiji Inafune and Seiichi Ishii with Minnapad for New Web3 Projects

Singapore, Singapore, April 12th, 2023, Chainwire

Famed Developers of Iconic Game Franchises, Mega Man and Tekken to Serve as Inaugural Legends DAO Partners with Their Original IPs, BEASTROID and BRAIN FIGHTER, on a New Platform

Minnapad, a create-to-earn DAO launchpad and NFT marketplace that provides access to renowned Japanese creators, announced the first two DAOs in a series planned for this year. The inaugural kick-off will be in partnership with two game creators, allowing fans to collaboratively create legendary DAO projects and have ownership of exciting new IPs from their respective heroes. The first DAO will be in partnership with Keiji Inafune, and debut the new IP BEASTROID in video games, comics, anime and physical mediums, in addition to NFT collections. Minnapad will then launch BRAIN FIGHTER, an IP with warriors controlled with brain waves, with Seiichi Ishii who pioneered the 3D fighting game genre through his work on Tekken and Virtua Fighter. Both are scheduled for Q2 2023.

Mr. Inafune is best known for giving the Mega Man franchise its distinctive visual style and producing several titles during his tenure at Capcom. Mr. Inafune is utilizing his love of creating new IP to fuel his new project. Mr. Inafune’s DAO aims to offer original characters built around a compelling post-apocalyptic world where humans fight for survival. Mechanized animal creatures called “BEASTROID” are humanity’s only hope to reach a safe haven called Paradise. Minnapad and Mr. Inafune have partnered to breathe new life into the initial BEASTROID NFT collection, inviting existing holders to the DAO membership presale and providing utility in the Minnapad ecosystem in the near future. More information about the presale will be shared soon.

“Minnapad is doing something new with Japanese content, bringing together the power of many opinions united as one,” said Keiji Inafune, creator of BEASTROID. “It is the perfect platform for BEASTROID to come to life. It’s not simply a game, but we will keep developing it in different ways, together with fellow DAO members. In addition to BEASTROID, I have high hopes many new IPs will be born from this DAO.”

BRAIN FIGHTER is the brainchild of Mr. Ishii, the visionary designer who laid the foundation for modern fighting games through his works including multiple Tekken and Tobal titles, and as co-creator of Virtua Fighter. Mr. Ishii brings his traditional fighting game legacy to a fresh new platform with his next original IP. In this world, small robots called Brain Fighters controlled by people’s brain waves are all the rage. Each person becomes the protagonist of this world, controlling their own Brain Fighters, and battle against others in a tag team style for victory.

“I’ve been yearning to collaborate with a group of like-minded individuals and enjoy the process of creating games together once again,” said Seiichi Ishii, creator of BRAIN FIGHTER. “The emergence of Web3 and DAO got me excited about the possibility of taking on projects in a different way than before. The BRAIN FIGHTER IP I have envisioned is something that I could never achieve alone, so I hope to work with the Minnapad community — which we call ‘Minna-san’ — to create a truly special new IP using new technology.”

The partnerships with Mr. Inafune and Mr. Ishii kick off Minnapad’s efforts to become the premier platform connecting everyday fans of Japanese content to legendary Japanese creators, coined “Legends.” The nature of the DAO gives its members intimate access and voting power into the creation of the BEASTROID and BRAIN FIGHTER IPs, and the direction the IP takes, giving equal voice to fans, publishers and creators alike.

“Minnapad’s primary goal is always to bring celebrated Japanese IPs to the web3 space. Who better to kick off our platform than with two such giants in the Japanese gaming industry,” said Tatsuya Nishioka, Minnapad founder and chief executive officer. “I had the honor of working on Marvelous with Mr. Inafune in 2011, and a mutual friend who worked on Tekken introduced me to Mr. Ishii. Together with the Minnapad community, I am confident we are going to create amazing new IPs together.”

The respective launches of BEASTROID and BRAIN FIGHTER are just the beginning of what’s to come from Minnapad. As the Minnapad community continues to grow and expand, the company is exploring additional DAOs in the video game and anime spaces. More details about Episode 1 with collections from Legends Mr. Inafune and Mr. Ishii, and upcoming new partnerships will be announced in the coming months.

ABOUT Minnapad

Minnapad is a create-to-earn DAO launchpad and NFT marketplace that provides access to legendary Japanese creators — or ‘Legends’ — for the wider entertainment community. Through the use of blockchain technology, users can now collaborate with their favorite Legends and work on distributed projects which offer decentralized forms of participation for new IP ownership. Minnapad is open to everyone (‘Minna-san’) that can contribute value to make the next big IP. Founded in 2022, Minnapad is located in Tokyo and Singapore. The company aims to bring positive change to the current entertainment landscape and create equality between publishers, creators and fans. More information can be found on the official company website: https://minnapad.com/.

